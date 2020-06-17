Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD)’s share price rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44, approximately 19,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 208,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMD shares. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Neuronetics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85.

Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.81 million during the quarter.

Neuronetics Company Profile (NYSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

