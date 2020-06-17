Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $817,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $289,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,971 shares in the company, valued at $43,257,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,457,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

