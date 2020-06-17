Naviaddress Reaches Market Cap of $307,774.48 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $307,774.48 and $6,288.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.05738711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012696 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004409 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.