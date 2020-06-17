National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Cfra

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIZZ. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of FIZZ opened at $58.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Beverage by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 37.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.