Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,058 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 766.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. Mylan NV has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

