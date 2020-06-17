Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mylan by 766.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mylan stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

