Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$9.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTL. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.22.
Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $695.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.18.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
