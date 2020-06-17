Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$9.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTL. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.22.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $695.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.18.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

