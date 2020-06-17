Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.22.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.47.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.