Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.22.
Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.47.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
