Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,060 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Motus GI were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.10.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 148.97% and a negative net margin of 17,405.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

