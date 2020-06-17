Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.30.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.