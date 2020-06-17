Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Trading Up 60.7%

Monaker Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MKGI) shares rose 60.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 884,524 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3,254% from the average daily volume of 26,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monaker Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MKGI) by 532.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Monaker Group worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Monaker Group, Inc, operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and auxiliary services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, or EXVG.com.

