Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNTA. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

MNTA opened at $36.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $86,756.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,981.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,890. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

