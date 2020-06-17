Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

MNTA opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.47. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $86,756.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,981.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,395 shares of company stock worth $1,774,890. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

