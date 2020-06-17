Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

