MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 765 ($9.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 814 ($10.36) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 841 ($10.70).

GLE opened at GBX 714 ($9.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.60 million and a PE ratio of 15.39. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 512 ($6.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,010 ($12.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 719.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 806.95.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Andrew Coppel bought 6,500 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($49,637.27).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

