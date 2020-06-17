Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Trading Up 1.9%

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $27.00, approximately 146,932 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 155,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,971.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 862,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Read More: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.