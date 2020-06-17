Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Trading Up 1.9%

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $27.00, approximately 146,932 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 155,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.50). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,971.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 862,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.