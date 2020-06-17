Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) versus Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VTIQ) Head to Head Comparison

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miller Industries has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Miller Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.40 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Miller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75% Miller Industries 4.50% 14.22% 8.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Miller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Miller Industries beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

