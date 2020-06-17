Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Micron Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

Shares of MU opened at $51.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.