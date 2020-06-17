Metal (MTL) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003433 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $21.39 million and $3.75 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.05738711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.