Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Trading 3.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15, 135,892 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,013,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,702,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

MNLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Menlo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $372.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.