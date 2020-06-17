Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Meiji stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Meiji has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

