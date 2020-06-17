MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEIP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.95. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 539.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

