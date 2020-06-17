Matthew Prince Sells 100,000 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,928,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Matthew Prince sold 300,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $8,646,000.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $2,823,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $2,721,000.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. Cloudflare Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after buying an additional 2,035,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,249,000. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

