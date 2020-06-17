Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 199,195 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,677,000 after acquiring an additional 101,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 634,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average of $227.36.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

