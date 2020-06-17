Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $1,777,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.81.

Marriott International stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

