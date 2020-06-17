Mark J. Silk Purchases 8,652 Shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Director Mark J. Silk purchased 8,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,684.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark J. Silk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Mark J. Silk purchased 16,935 shares of SIFCO Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $71,465.70.

SIF stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

