Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Mark Harper purchased 105,200 shares of Renold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,520 ($13,389.33).

Renold stock opened at GBX 10.40 ($0.13) on Wednesday. Renold plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00.

Renold (LON:RNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renold plc will post 543.0000106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

