Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MDI stock opened at C$3.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.47. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a 12 month low of C$2.26 and a 12 month high of C$6.78. The company has a market cap of $290.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

