Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $113.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

