Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $511,000 Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $72,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,303 shares of company stock worth $6,832,492. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

