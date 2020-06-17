Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,054 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

MLM opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.36. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.