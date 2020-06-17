Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $315,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $6.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.98. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,991. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.52. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

