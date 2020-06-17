Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 9,550 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $17,218,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

