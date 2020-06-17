Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 8,028 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $91.35. 29,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

