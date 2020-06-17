Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 6,305 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 1,540.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 928,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 19.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,133,000 after acquiring an additional 875,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Longbow Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.15.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

