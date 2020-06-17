Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 6,154 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.85.

AAP stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.90. 2,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,599. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.