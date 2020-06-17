Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 6,065 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLIR. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.