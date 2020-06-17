Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 37,838 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,838 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,754,000 after acquiring an additional 167,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,302,000 after acquiring an additional 983,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.