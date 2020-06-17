Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

