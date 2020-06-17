Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,203 Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,617.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,683.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $217,800.00. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Insiders have sold a total of 31,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Qorvo stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

