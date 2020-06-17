Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 661.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

