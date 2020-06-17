Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 2,191 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

Entergy stock opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

