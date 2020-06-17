Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,223,000 after buying an additional 197,496 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41,763.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after buying an additional 117,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $183.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

