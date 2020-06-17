Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 267.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other Genpact news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

