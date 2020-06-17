Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,354,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1,123.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.