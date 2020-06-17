Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,997 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,299,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.