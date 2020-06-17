Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $69,498,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,066 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,108,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,475,000 after acquiring an additional 651,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,156,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 645,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.