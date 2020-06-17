Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Shares of C stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

