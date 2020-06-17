Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.34. 172,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.76. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.93.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

